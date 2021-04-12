Jokic and Denver visit Curry and the Warriors

Denver Nuggets (34-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (25-28, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic, meet when Golden State and Denver take the court. Curry is second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game and Jokic ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Warriors are 13-14 in Western Conference games. Golden State averages 27.3 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Draymond Green with 8.4.

The Nuggets are 18-11 in Western Conference play. Denver is 20-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 114-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Jokic led Denver with 23 points, and Curry led Golden State with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 29.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 26.2 points while adding 10.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 21.3 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 109.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 50.2% shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Nuggets: Shaquille Harrison: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: day to day (knee).