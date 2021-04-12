Bumgarner expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (3-7) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-6)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (0-2, 5.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

The Diamondbacks went 16-14 on their home field in 2020. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.84 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The Athletics went 14-14 away from home in 2020. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.77 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.23.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).