DeRozan ends Spurs’ skid with late shot to beat Mavs 119-117

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, left, drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, for a shot attempt in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

DeMar DeRozan hit the tiebreaking jumper with 0.5 seconds left, giving him 27 of his 33 points in the second half and lifting the San Antonio Spurs to a 119-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Dejounte Murray scored 25 points as the Spurs stopped a season-long five-game losing streak while avoiding the first season sweep by their Texas rival in the 41-year history of the Dallas franchise. The Mavericks won the first two meetings.

Luka Doncic scored 29 points, including a basket for the 10th tie with 19 seconds left in a game that also had 12 lead changes.

Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out for Dallas, which has followed up two straight victories over strong playoff contenders with losses to struggling Texas rivals.

Dallas was coming off a win over Milwaukee, which was without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The previous loss to Houston came after a victory over NBA-leading Utah.

DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl converted three-point plays around two more free throws from DeRozan on an 8-0 run for a 113-104 lead before the Mavericks later scored six straights points to get within one.

Dallas was down four after another three-point play from DeRozan before Doncic hit a pair of free throws and got a chance at the tying shot after DeRozan missed a corner 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV was quiet for most of three quarters in his second game back after missing nine with a sore right wrist. Then he was busy, scoring all 13 of his points in the final 13-plus minutes. Walker hit a tying 3-pointer for his first points before dunking over Nicolo Melli the next time down and converting the three-point play. He scored the first five points of the fourth quarter as part of the 12th lead change of the game. ... Poeltl had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Mavericks: C Willie Cauley-Stein was active after missing 12 games because of COVID-19 protocols. ... F Maxi Kleber was out for the third time in five games because of right lower leg soreness. ... Josh Richardson scored 16 points.

UP NEXT

Spurs: The fourth game of a five-game trip is Monday in Orlando. San Antonio held the Magic to their season scoring low in a 104-77 victory a month ago.

Mavericks: JJ Redick could make his Dallas debut against one of his former teams with Philadelphia making its only visit Monday. Dallas acquired the shooting guard at the trading deadline two weeks ago.