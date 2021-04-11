Sports

Pivetta scheduled to start for Boston against Baltimore

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Boston Red Sox (5-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-4)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (1-0, .00 ERA) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

The Orioles went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Baltimore averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 77 home runs as a team.

The Red Sox finished 14-26 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Boston hit 81 total home runs with 206 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

