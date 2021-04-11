Shoemaker expected to start as Twins host the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (4-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-3)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-0, .00 ERA) Twins: Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Twins finished 24-7 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hit .242 as a team last season while averaging 7.8 hits per game.

The Mariners went 13-23 away from home in 2020. Seattle hit .226 as a team last season and averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).