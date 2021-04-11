St. Louis visits Minnesota after Hoffman’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (19-16-6, fourth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-13-3, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host St. Louis after Mike Hoffman scored two goals in the Blues' 3-2 overtime win against the Wild.

The Wild are 24-13-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota serves 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Nhl. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The Blues are 19-16-6 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 18.5% of chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 34 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 18 assists. Kevin Fiala has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 17 goals and has 39 points. Hoffman has three goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Kevin Fiala: day to day (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (leg), Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee), Robert Thomas: out (upper body).