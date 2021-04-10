Sean Couturier breaks 3rd-period tie, Flyers beat Bruins 3-2

Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier, left, celebrates with James van Riemsdyk after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) AP

Sean Couturier broke a tie midway through the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Saturday.

Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots to help Philadelphia move within four points of Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NHL’s East Division. The Bruins have two games in hand on the Flyers, with Philadelphia having 16 games remaining. The teams completed the regular-season series.

Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbehere added goals for Philadelphia.

Patrice Bergeron and Jack DeBrusk scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots,

STARS 4, PANTHERS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game in Dallas' victory over Florida.

Jamie Benn had his third power-play goal in the last six games, Joel L’Esperance also scored and Anton Khudobin made 20 saves.

Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal for Florida.