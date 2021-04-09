Sports

Blue Jays look to end 3-game slide

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels (5-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-4)

Dunedin; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Blue Jays finished 17-9 in home games in 2020. Toronto pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.61.

The Angels went 10-19 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 5.09 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Robbie Ray: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), George Springer: (left oblique).

Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

