Teheran, Tigers to face Plesac, Indians

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers (3-3) vs. Cleveland Indians (2-3)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Julio Teheran (1-0, 1.80 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

The Indians went 23-17 in division play in 2020. Cleveland hit 59 total home runs and averaged 7.4 hits per game last year.

The Tigers finished 12-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.63.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

