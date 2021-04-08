Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

Edmonton Oilers' Devin Shore (14) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series.

Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton.

The Oilers have points in nine of their last 10 games, and moved back within five points of the Toronto Maple Leafs for first in the Canadian-based North Division.

Connor Brown tied a franchise record by scoring in a sixth straight game for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg stopped 20 shots for the Senators. They have lost three straight and four of their last five in regulation.

Ottawa managed to keep Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl mostly in check after the pair combined for eight points in the Oilers’ 4-2 victory over the Senators on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Senators: At Toronto on Saturday night.