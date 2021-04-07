Binnington has 50 saves, Blues beat Vegas to end 7-game skid

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury slips as a puck flies by during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Jordan Binnington made a season-high 50 saves to help the St. Louis Blues snap a seven-game skid a 3-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Sammy Blais, and Jake Walman scored to help St. Louis end an 0-6-1 stretch. It also gave the Blues their first home victory since an overtime win Feb. 18 against San Jose.

Binnington betterd the 42 saves he had at Vegas on Jan. 24 in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves while losing his third straight start.

Tarasenko scored his third goal of the season 48 seconds into the contest to give St. Louis an early lead.

Blais scored 7:21 into the first when he roofed a feed from David Perron over Fleury’s glove for his fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0. Blais had been a healthy scratch for St. Louis’ previous three contests.

Walman scored his first NHL goal to add some insurance when he one-timed a rebound from Jordan Kyrou past Fleury with 6:27 remaining in regulation to make it 3-0.

Nicoals Roy spoiled Binnington’s bid for his ninth career shutout when he scored his second goal of the season with 4:16 to go.

FIGHT NIGHT:

Kyle Clifford and Ryan Reaves dropped the gloves midway through the first period. It was Clifford’s team-leading fourth fight of the season.

SCRATCHED:

Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was a healthy scratch for the first time this season and forward Mike Hoffman was a healthy scratch for the second time in five games.

LINEUP ROULETTE:

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson returned to the lineup after missing Vegas’ last three games with an upper body injury. Defenseman Alec Martinez was a late scratch and did not take the ice for warmups after scoring two goals Monday night. Vegas played one skater, short dressing 12 forwards and five defensemen.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Arizona on Friday night.

Blues: Host Minnesota on Friday night.