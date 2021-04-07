MLB Capsules

Atlanta Braves outfielders Ender Inciarte, left, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Marcell Ozuna celebrate after the first baseball game of a doubleheader at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. The Braves won the first game 7-6. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

Atlanta pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval drove a two-run homer to the deepest part of the ballpark off a Washington reliever who took over after Stephen Strasburg’s six scoreless innings Wednesday, lifting the Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Nationals and a doubleheader sweep.

Sandoval drove a 96 mph fastball from Tanner Rainey (0-1) more than 400 feet following Dansby Swanson’s two-out single in the seventh and final inning.

Luke Jackson (1-0) earned the win in Game 2, and Sean Newcomb got three strikeouts for the save..

Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled and had a pair of singles as Atlanta won the opener 7-6.

The Braves put up five runs in the second inning off Erick Fedde (0-1), then wound up barely holding on with a save by Will Smith. Andrew Stevenson grounded into a game-ending double play.

Josh Tomlin (1-0) pitched two hitless innings.

Washington is missing nine players because of a coronavirus outbreak that led to the postponement of the team’s first four games. Four players tested positive for COVID-19, and another five who would have been on the 26-man roster are under quarantine.

REDS 11, PIRATES 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff homer, this time off Chad Kuhl (0-1), Kyle Farmer added a two-run double in the first, and Cincinnati won its fifth straight

Luis Castillo (1-1) allowed four hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked one.

Erik Gonzalez hit his first career grand slam in the Pirates ninth off Amir Garrett.

RED SOX 9 RAYS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Christian Vázquez homered, Xander Bogaerts had three hits and J.D. Martinez went for extra bases for the seventh game in a row as Boston completed a three-game sweep.

Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) allowed one run, three hits and three walks over seven innings with seven strikeouts. The Red Sox, swept by lowly Baltimore in their opening series over the weekend, beat the defending AL champion Rays in three straight by a combined 26-9.

Ryan Yarbrough (0-1), who pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings in his first outing this season, added three more scoreless before Bogaerts singled in a run and scored on Vázquez’s line drive over the Green Monster in the fourth.

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth against Greg Holland (0-1).

Shane Bieber struck out 12 for the second straight game, allowing two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase (1-0) pitched the eighth — all nine of his fastballs were over 100 mph — and Nick Wittgren worked the ninth for his first save since Sept. 4, 2019.

Salvador Pérez homered for the Royals.

TWINS 3, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth.

Kenta Maeda (1-0) pitched six mostly strong innings, allowing two runs and seven hits, and Alex Colomé pitched two innings for his second save.

Akil Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field — another impressive day in this stellar start to his big league career. Matthew Boyd (1-1) allowed three runs in seven innings.

RANGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Gibson (1-0) struck out eight and allowed six hits over six scoreless innings. Ian Kennedy, the third Texas reliever, struck out three around a hit in the ninth for his second save, both in less than 24 hours.

Nick Solak homered off left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (0-1), who struck out seven without a walk over seven innings.

Marcus Semien hit his third homer for the Blue Jays, a leadoff shot in the eighth.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th off Brandon Workman (0-1). Cain also hit a solo homer in the eighth.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single.

Joc Pederson hit his first home run for the Cubs, a tying drive in the eighth.

Josh Hader (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.

ATHLETICS 4, DODGERS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Moreland hit an RBI single off Jimmy Nelson (0-1) with one out in the 10th, and the Athletics got their first win after coming within one loss of what would have been its first 0-7 start.

Oakland tied it in the ninth off Kenley Jansen when Matt Chapman scored on Elvis Andrus’ sacrifice fly. Chapman also hit a solo homer earlier in the game.

Yusmerio Petit (1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th.

Trevor Bauer allowed two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10 for the second straight start.

GIANTS 3, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Dickerson scored on Donovan Solano’s sacrifice fly in the 10th off Tim Hill (0-1) .

San Diego’s Jurickson Profar reached third in the 10th on Kim Ha-seong’s grounder before Wandy Peralta struck out Jorge Mateo and got rookie Tucupita Marcano to fly out to end it for his first career save.

San Diego’s Wil Myers tied the game at 2 with a homer in the eighth off Tyler Rogers (1-0).

PHILLIES 8, METS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a three-run homer, Rhys Hoskins had a solo shot and Philadelphia took two of three from a division rival after opening with a three-game sweep of three-time defending NL East champion Atlanta.

Connor Brogdon (3-0) got five outs to earn his third win in six games.

Mets starter David Peterson (0-1) surrendered six runs and seven hits in four innings.

CARDINALS 7, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer and Dylan Carlson added a grand slam as St. Louis finished a three-game sweep that dropped the Marlins to 1-5 for the first time since 2015.

Jack Flaherty (1-0) allowed one hit in six innings, a leadoff single by Corey Dickerson. Genesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks finished the three-hitter.

Pablo Lopez (0-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

MARINERS 8, WHITE SOX 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager slapped an opposite-field, bases clearing double for the big blow in Seattle’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Mariners avoided a sweep.

Taylor Trammell, J.P. Crawford and Jose Marmolejos all had RBI singles in the inning, and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly. Reliever Matt Foster (0-1) recorded just two outs, and allowed five hits and five earned runs before getting lifted.

Will Vest (1-0) allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings.