Tampa Bay plays Columbus on 3-game road skid

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-11-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-18-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits Columbus looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Blue Jackets are 15-18-8 against opponents from the Central Division. Columbus ranks ninth in the Nhl with 29.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The Lightning are 26-11-2 against division opponents. Tampa Bay is third in the Nhl with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 14 goals, adding 17 assists and collecting 31 points. Zach Werenski has three goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 16 goals and has 33 points. Victor Hedman has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Riley Nash: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body).