Predators beat Red Wings 3-2, improve to 4-0 in shootouts

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) scores a shootout goal against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Detroit. Nashville won 3-2. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) AP

Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored in the shootout to lift the Nashville Predators over the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Predators improved to 4-0 in shootouts.

Dylan Larkin and Filip Zadina failed to score in the first shootout of the season for the Red Wings.

Adam Erne and Danny DeKeyser scored in regulation for Detroit. Thomas Greiss had 29 saves.

Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

Erne scored on a rebound at 12:02 of the third period, snapping a 1-1 tie.

The goal was Erne’s ninth of the season, extending his career best and setting a career-high four-game point streak. Erne has 12 points (8-4-12) in his last 20 games after recording just seven (3-4-7) in his first 69 games with Detroit.

The Predators answered when Granlund scored a power-play goal at 16:02 of the third, sending a rebound past Greiss.

The Red Wings opened the scoring with 56.7 seconds left in the first period when DeKeyser’s shot from the high slot eluded Saros. The unassisted goal was DeKeyser’s first in 24 games.

The Predators tied the game on Kunin’s breakaway goal at 3:32 of the third period. He beat Greiss from the mid-slot.

ON THE MOVE?

The NHL trade deadline is Monday and players on both teams may be moved before the end of the week.

“I’m not stressing about it,” Detroit forward Darren Helm said. “If it happens, it happens.”

The Red Wings are hopeful a few of their injured players — goaltender Jonathan Bernier, forwards Bobby Ryan and Sam Gagner — will play on Thursday, at least in part to show other teams they’re healthy enough to be acquired.

TAXI SQUAD

Nashville recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the taxi squad.

Detroit recalled forwards Frans Nielsen, Michael Rasmussen, Givani Smith, Evgeny Svechnikov and defenseman Alex Biega from the taxi squad. In addition, the Wings reassigned forward Mathias Bromé and defensemen Dennis Cholowski and Gustav Lidstrom from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins to the taxi squad.

MILESTONE

Detroit forward Anthony Mantha played in his 300th NHL game Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The Red Wings and Predators play again Thursday night in Detroit, the last of eight meetings between the teams during this pandemic-shortened, division-only regular season.