Stroman scheduled to start for New York against Philadelphia
New York Mets (0-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-0)
Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Phillies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers had an ERA of 5.14 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.
The Mets went 17-23 in division games in 2020. New York pitchers had a WHIP of 1.42 last year while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.
INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee).
