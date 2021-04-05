Chicago plays Indiana on 4-game road skid

Chicago Bulls (20-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (22-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Bulls play Indiana.

The Pacers are 5-3 against division opponents. Indiana is fourth in the NBA with 26.9 assists per game led by T.J. McConnell averaging 6.5.

The Bulls are 3-3 against division opponents. Chicago is eighth in the league with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 8.2.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 120-112 on Feb. 15. Zach LaVine scored 30 points to help lead Chicago to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is averaging 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the Pacers. McConnell is averaging 11.8 points and 7.1 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 27.4 points and grabbing 4.9 rebounds. Vucevic is averaging 9.8 rebounds and 20.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 47.4% shooting.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 105.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, six steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (toe), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hip).

Bulls: Coby White: day to day (spine), Garrett Temple: day to day (hamstring).