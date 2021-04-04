Cleveland takes on San Antonio, aims to break 5-game skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-32, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (24-23, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into the matchup with San Antonio as losers of five straight games.

The Spurs have gone 12-16 at home. San Antonio averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 10-3 when outrebounding opponents.

The Cavaliers are 6-19 in road games. Cleveland has a 10-31 record when allowing over 100 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 116-110 on March 19. Keldon Johnson scored 23 points to help lead San Antonio to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.1 points and 7.2 assists for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 65.6% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Isaiah Hartenstein ranks second on the Cavaliers with 8.0 rebounds and averages 8.7 points. Darius Garland is averaging 5.9 assists and 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 112.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 47.6% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 100.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: out (shoulder), Drew Eubanks: out (migrane), Lonnie Walker IV: out (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring), Trey Lyles: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (illness), Jarrett Allen: out (concussion).