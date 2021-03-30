Rozier scores 27 points, leads Hornets past Wizards 114-104

Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, right, shoots against Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Terry Rozier scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 26 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 114-104 on Tuesday night.

Charlotte has won four of five after losing Rookie of the Year favorite La Melo Ball to a fractured right wrist.

Washington (17-29) played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal for the second straight game due to a bruised right hip. Rui Hachimura tied his career high with 30 points for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook had his 17th triple-double of the season and his third straight with 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds. Robin Lopez had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hornets, who improved to 24-22, went on a 16-2 run to take a 50-39 lead midway in the second quarter. While Washington got within 98-95 with 4:12 to play, Charlotte pulled away to secure the win.

Devonte’ Graham scored 17 points and Cody Zeller had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Rozier was named the Eastern Conference player of the week for his play from March 22-28. “To be recognized in this league, you’ve got to win in this league,” coach James Borrego said. … F Malik Monk missed his second game with a sore right foot.

Wizards: G Raul Neto was out with a bruised left rib. … F/C Daniel Gafford was out with a sprained right ankle that he injured in Monday’s game. … G Ish Smith, who hasn’t played since Feb. 12 with a right quadriceps injury and F Davis Bertans, who has missed six games with a strained right calf are improving. Coach Scott Brooks said, “They’re increasing their activities. Don’t know when they’ll be back.”

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Wizards: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.