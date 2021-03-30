Westbrook leads Washington against Charlotte following 21-assist game

Charlotte Hornets (23-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-28, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Russell Westbrook leads Washington into a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets following a 21-assist showing in the Wizards' 132-124 victory against the Pacers.

The Wizards have gone 1-6 against division opponents. Washington is 6-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 12-9 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte has an 8-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Wizards 119-97 in their last matchup on Feb. 7. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 26 points, and Bradley Beal paced Washington scoring 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 21.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura is shooting 54.9% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Cody Zeller leads the Hornets with 6.9 rebounds and averages 8.7 points. Devonte' Graham is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 115.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 46.6% shooting.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 107.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Davis Bertans: out (calf), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: out (hip).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Malik Monk: day to day (foot).