Tampa Bay takes on Columbus, looks for 4th straight home win

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-15-8, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (24-8-2, first in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Columbus trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Lightning are 24-8-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay leads the Nhl averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 16.

The Blue Jackets are 13-15-8 against the rest of their division. Columbus averages just 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the league. David Savard leads the team averaging 0.3.

In their last meeting on Jan. 23, Columbus won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with a plus-15 in 34 games this season. Ondrej Palat has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Michael Del Zotto leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-seven in 35 games this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has five goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (lower body).