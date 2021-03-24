Washington faces New York, looks to stop road losing streak

Washington Wizards (15-27, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to New York looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Knicks are 15-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 5-13 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 45.9 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are 5-19 in Eastern Conference play. Washington ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.4 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 11.9.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 10.5 rebounds and 23 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Beal ranks second on the Wizards averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 31.8 points per game and shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook is averaging two made 3-pointers and scoring 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 106.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 47.8% shooting.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 115.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.4 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (conditioning), Austin Rivers: out (personal).

Wizards: Davis Bertans: out (calf), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).