Chestnut helps lead Sacred Heart past Merrimack 26-9

The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Marquez McCray threw for two touchdowns and Julius Chestnut accounted for 241 total yards and two touchdowns and Sacred Heart controlled the line of scrimmage in a 26-9 win over Merrimack on Sunday.

The Pioneers (2-1, 2-1 Northeast Conference) outgained Merrimack 394-160 in total yards and held the Warriors to 3 for 13 on third-down conversions. Sacred Heart had 23 first downs to 13 for Merrimack.

Chestnut's 1-yard scoring run ended a six-play, 53-yard drive for 7-0 lead. Later, McCray connected with Chestnut on a 60-yard touchdown pass for a 13-7 advantage and the Pioneers went largely unchallenged the rest of the way. Following its 75-yard touchdown drive to tie it at 7, Merrimack managed just 105 yards.

Chestnut ran for 176 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown and caught two passes for 65 yards and a score. He now has 10 touchdowns in three spring games.

Jack Esquivel threw for 79 yards for Merrimack (0-2, 0-2) and Matt Brehon ran for 45 yards on 15 carries.

