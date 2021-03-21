Sports

Slalom champion Schwarz leads season-ending World Cup race

The Associated Press

Austria's Marco Schwarz speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland

World Cup slalom champion Marco Schwarz led the opening run of the season-ending race on Sunday.

Schwarz already secured the crystal globe trophy for topping the season-long slalom standings before taking a 0.18-second lead over Clément Noël.

Adrian Pertl, the surprise silver medalist at the world championships last month, was third-fastest with 0.62 to make up on his Austria teammate Schwarz in the second run.

One day after securing his first overall World Cup title, Alexis Pinturault was ninth, trailing by 1.09.

World champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag was among six of the 26 starters who failed to finish their run, including Ben Ritchie. The 20-year-old American was invited to compete at the finals meeting as the junior world champion.

