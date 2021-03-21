Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division (on hold)
U.S. Division
Note: Season begins in Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday's results
Edmonton 3 Red Deer 1
Portland 4 Seattle 1
Everett 2 Spokane 0
Calgary 4 Lethbridge 3 (OT)
At Regina
Moose Jaw 5 Swift Current 1
Brandon 3 Regina 2 (OT)
Friday's results
Edmonton 5 Red Deer 0
Lethbridge 3 Calgary 1
Seattle 4 Spokane 3 (SO)
At Regina
Saskatoon 3 Prince Albert 1
Sunday's games
Everett at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.
Red Deer at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.
At Regina
Prince Albert vs. Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Moose Jaw, 10 p.m.
Monday's games
At Regina
Swift Current vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Brandon, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 23
At Regina
Regina vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
