6N: Ireland dominates England, gets another red in 32-18 win

Ireland players celebrate after Keith Earls scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union international between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday March 20, 2021. (Niall Carson/Pool via AP) AP

Ireland overwhelmed England for an hour and held on after getting a second red card of the Six Nations in a 32-18 win on Saturday, handing Eddie Jones’ team a third loss of its disappointing title defense.

First-half tries by winger Keith Earls and No. 8 Jack Conan were dovetailed with a flawless goalkicking display by Jonathan Sexton, who had 22 points, as Ireland closed the tournament with a third straight win and a case of what might have been after narrow defeats to Wales and France in the first rounds.

England was outmuscled and dominated in every department, particularly in the scrum, and is set to end the championship in fifth place for the second time in four seasons under Jones.

Even the 64th-minute sending-off of center Bundee Aki, for leading with his shoulder into the head of Billy Vunipola in an upright tackle, hardly changed the course of the match at 26-6. Ben Youngs scored an unconverted try almost immediately for the English before Irish rallied and managed two penalties through Sexton.

Ireland finished the game with 13 men after Conor Murray was sin-binned in the 78th, allowing Jonny May to go over for a consolation try a minute later to give the scoreline a flattering look for England.

England captain Owen Farrell kicked two penalties to move to 500 career points in the championship — a feat achieved only by former players Ronan O’Gara of Ireland and Jonny Wilkinson of England — but there was little to cheer for the deposed champions, whose contingent for the British and Irish Lions tour against South Africa could further dwindle.

Ireland is in second place at the end of its five-game campaign but could still be overtaken by Scotland or France.

Peter O'Mahony also had a red card for Ireland in a Round 1 loss to Wales.