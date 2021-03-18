Western Conference leader Utah and Washington meet

Utah Jazz (29-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz play the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards are 7-14 in home games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.7 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Jazz are 13-8 on the road. Utah is 15-3 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is scoring 32.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Raul Neto is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 115.3 points, 41 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 47.7% shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 119.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, seven steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (quad), Moritz Wagner: day to day (health and safety protocols), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (rest).