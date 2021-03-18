Toronto hosts Calgary after Hyman’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (14-13-3, sixth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-9-2, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit Toronto after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The Maple Leafs are 19-9-2 against division opponents. Toronto has scored 102 goals and is fifth in the league averaging 3.4 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 21.

The Flames are 14-13-3 against division opponents. Calgary ranks 23rd in the Nhl with 29.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 24, Toronto won 2-1. William Nylander recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 28 assists and has 39 points this season. Nylander has seven goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 12 goals and has 24 points. Dillon Dube has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).

Flames: Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (lower body).