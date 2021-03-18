WHL Roundup: Connor Bedard leads way as Pats beat Broncos 3-2

REGINA - Connor Bedard doesn't look like the youngest player in the Western Hockey League.

The 15-year-old Bedard — the first player to ever be awarded exceptional player status for the WHL — scored the eventual winner and added an assist as the Regina Pats beat the Swift Current Broncos 3-2 on Wednesday for their first win of the year.

Bedard has had a multi-point performance in each of his four games, with four goals and eight points total.

Carson Denomie had a pair of goals for the Pats (1-2-1), who got 33 saves from Matthew Kieper.

Michael Farren and Cole Nagy scored for the Broncos (0-3-0). Reid Dyke stopped 27-of-30 shots in defeat.

---

ICE 2 BLADES 1 (OT)

REGINA — Peyton Krebs scored 36 seconds into overtime and Gage Alexander stopped 23-of-24 shots as Winnipeg (2-1-0) slipped past Saskatoon (2-0-1) for back-to-back wins after opening the season with a loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.