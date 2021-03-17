Nikolaj Ehlers scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 4-3

Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) fights for position with Montreal Canadiens' Brett Kulak (77) in front of goaltender Carey Price (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey Game, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 55 seconds of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Kyle Connor scored twice, Blake Wheeler connected on the first shot of the game, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists to help the Jets rebound from a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Monday night in the series opener.

Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault each had a goal and an assists for the Canadiens, and Tyler Toffoli forced overtime with 1:25 left and goalie Carey Price off for an extra attacker. Price had 26 saves.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Vancouver on Friday and Saturday nights.

Jets: At Edmonton on Thursday and Saturday nights.