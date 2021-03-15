Toffoli scores twice for Canadiens in 4-2 win over Jets

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) celebrates his goal with teammates Josh Morrissey (44), Mark Scheifele (55), Blake Wheeler (26) and Paul Stastny (25) during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Montreal Canadiens in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, March 15, 2021. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Tyler Toffoli had two goals, including an empty-netter in the final minute, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Monday night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Josh Anderson also scored for the Canadiens. Carey Price, playing in his 700th game, made 34 saves — including several strong ones in the third period as the Jets pressed for the equalizer.

Winnipeg pulled goalie Connor Hellebuyck for an extra attacker with about two minutes left, but Toffoli put the game away at 19:12.

Montreal ended its two-game slide and improved to 13-8-7.

Kyle Connor scored two power-play goals for Winnipeg (17-9-2). Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots and denied Brendan Gallagher on a penalty shot in the second.

Montreal improved to 8-3-6 on the road, while the Jets fell to 9-5-1 at home.

Winnipeg remained four points behind first-place Toronto in the North Division standings. The Jets have two games in hand on the Maple Leafs. Montreal is alone in fourth place with 33 points.

The Canadiens announced earlier in the day that defenseman Ben Chiarot is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a broken hand.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Wednesday night. Then the Canadiens open a six-game homestand Friday night against Vancouver, and the Jets begin a seven-game trip Thursday night at Edmonton.