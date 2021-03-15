Atlanta plays Houston on 5-game win streak

Atlanta Hawks (19-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-26, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Hawks take on Houston.

The Rockets are 5-11 on their home court. Houston averages 42.5 rebounds per game and is 5-22 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Hawks are 9-11 on the road. Atlanta is seventh in the NBA with 46 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 14.3.

The Rockets and Hawks meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. leads the Rockets with 8.3 assists and scores 17 points per game. Jae'Sean Tate is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 11 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 26.4 points and is adding 4.0 rebounds. John Collins is averaging 8.4 rebounds and 18.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 101.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points on 51.0% shooting.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 112 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: PJ Tucker: out (not with team), Dante Exum: out (calf), Rodions Kurucs: out (oblique), John Wall: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Christian Wood: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (knee).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (adductor), De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle/knee), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Clint Capela: out (heel).