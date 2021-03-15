Heat face the Cavaliers on 4-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (14-24, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will attempt to keep its four-game win streak going when the Heat take on Cleveland.

The Heat have gone 12-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is 12-3 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.4 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 53.5 points per game in the paint led by Andre Drummond averaging 14.4.

The Heat and Cavaliers match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is shooting 46.7% and averaging 21.4 points. Kelly Olynyk is shooting 47.0% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Collin Sexton is averaging 23.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 9-1, averaging 105 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, nine steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.8 points on 42.6% shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 101.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (calf).

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team).