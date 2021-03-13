Devoe, Georgia Tech beat No. 15 FSU 80-75 for ACC title

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe, center, looks to pass the ball as Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) and teammate guard M.J. Walker (23) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball Championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52% after halftime to beat No. 15 Florida State 80-75 in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

League player of the year Moses Wright added 15 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (17-8), who won their first title since 1993 and secured an automatic NCAA Tournament berth to end an 11-year drought.

Devoe was named the tournament MVP after making 8 of 12 shots, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 6:44 left.

Georgia Tech had been been trying to play its way off the bubble since early February, when it stood at 9-8 after a loss at Clemson on a last-second shot.

The Yellow Jackets haven't lost since, with fifth-year coach Josh Pastner talking about the final week of the regular season and the ACC Tournament as “a great opportunity.”

No doubt about the NCAA tourney now, not after a strong finish against the second-seeded Seminoles (16-6) that had balloons falling from the rafters and the Yellow Jackets celebrating amid confetti.

Scottie Barnes had 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for Florida State, which shot 56% but committed 25 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Yellow Jackets.

