Prairie View A&M holds off Grambling State 17-10

Chris Johnson had three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown and Prairie View A&M held off a late drive to beat Grambling State 17-10 in the State Fair Classic on Saturday.

The game at Globe Life Park was originally scheduled to be the teams’ spring opener on Feb. 27, but damage at the Cotton Bowl from a winter storm forced the postponement and relocation.

The Panthers (2-0, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won their third straight in the series over the Tigers (0-2, 0-2) for the first time since 2011-13.

Prairie View A&M led 10-0 at halftime and Johnson’s 60-yard TD catch from Trazon Connely in the third quarter made it 17-3.

Grambling State’s Elijah Walker cut the deficit with a 1-yard TD keeper in the final minute of the third quarter and converted a fourth-and-short at the Panthers 11 with less than four minutes to go. But the Tigers faced another fourth down with 5 yards to go, and Prairie View’s Storey Jackson sacked Walker with 3:06 left in the game.