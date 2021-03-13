No. 6 Baylor women beat Texas 66-55 in Big 12 semifinals

Texas guard Celeste Taylor (0) is fouled by Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 6 Baylor topped Texas 66-55 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

After trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns (18-9) got within five. But Smith drilled a 3-pointer in the closing minute to help the Lady Bears hold on.

Queen Egbo had 10 points and 18 rebounds for Baylor (24-2). Moon Ursin scored 19 points, and Dijonai Harrington had 14.

Baylor will play in its ninth straight Big 12 Tournament final on Sunday against West Virginia.

Joanne Allen-Taylor led the Longhorns with 22 points. Celeste Taylor had 18.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 104, IOWA 84

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 21 points and Mimi Collins had 17, leading Maryland to a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship.

The Terrapins (24-2) shot 51% from the field in their 13th straight win. Diamond Miller had 15 points and seven assists, and Katie Benzan finished with 14 points and six assists.

Maryland led 55-37 at halftime and 79-57 after three quarters.

Monika Czinano scored 22 points for Iowa (18-9), and Caitlin Clark finished with 21. Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall each scored 11.

NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 59, OKLAHOMA STATE 50

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Esmery Martinez had 19 points and 15 rebounds, powering West Virginia into the Big 12 Tournament final.

Next up for the Mountaineers is No. 6 Baylor on Sunday.

Kysre Gondrezick scored 17 points for West Virginia (21-5). Kirsten Deans had 11.

Natasha Mack had 19 points, nine rebounds, eight blocks and three steals for the Cowgirls (18-8).

Oklahoma State shot 31.6% from the field.