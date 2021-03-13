Houston faces Memphis in AAC semis

Memphis (16-7, 12-4) vs. Houston (22-3, 15-3)

American Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the AAC championship game is up for grabs as Memphis and Houston are set to do battle. The only meeting between the teams this season came on March 7, when the Cougars shot 36.7 percent from the field en route to a three-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Houston's Quentin Grimes has averaged 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while DeJon Jarreau has put up 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Tigers, Landers Nolley II has averaged 13 points and four rebounds while D.J. Jeffries has put up 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jarreau has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Houston field goals over the last three games. Jarreau has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Cougars are 20-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 2-3 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Tigers are 12-0 when they score at least 72 points and 4-7 on the year when falling short of 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Houston has 57 assists on 88 field goals (64.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Memphis has assists on 48 of 70 field goals (68.6 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 38.3 percent shooting from the field this year, the fourth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Tigers have held opposing shooters to 38 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25