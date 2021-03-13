Leonard, Los Angeles set for matchup with New Orleans

Los Angeles Clippers (25-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-22, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard leads Los Angeles into a matchup against New Orleans. He's 10th in the league scoring 26.7 points per game.

The Pelicans are 8-14 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is fifth in the NBA with 53.2 points in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 19.2.

The Clippers are 15-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 115.2 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Pelicans 111-106 in their last meeting on Jan. 13. Leonard led LA with 28 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker paced New Orleans scoring 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is shooting 61.4% and averaging 25.5 points. Lonzo Ball is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 26.7 points and is adding 6.4 rebounds. Paul George is averaging 17 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points on 48.6% shooting.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: JJ Redick: out (heel).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (knee).