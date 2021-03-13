Houston faces Boston, aims to stop home slide

Boston Celtics (19-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-25, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its six-game home skid with a win over Boston.

The Rockets are 5-10 in home games. Houston has a 6-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Celtics have gone 7-13 away from home. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 3.1.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. leads the Rockets with 9.0 assists and scores 20 points per game. Jae'Sean Tate is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Thompson leads the Celtics with 8.3 rebounds and averages 7.9 points. Jaylen Brown is averaging 4.9 assists and 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 103.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 50.7% shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Rodions Kurucs: out (oblique), Victor Oladipo: out (rest), John Wall: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Christian Wood: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (knee).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: day to day (health and safety protocols).