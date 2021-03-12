Washington plays Philadelphia, seeks 4th straight win

Washington Capitals (16-6-4, second in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-8-3, fifth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Capitals take on Philadelphia.

The Flyers have gone 13-8-3 against division opponents. Philadelphia has scored 78 goals and is ninth in the league averaging 3.2 per game. James van Riemsdyk leads the team with 11.

The Capitals are 16-6-4 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks eighth in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.4 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott Laughton leads the Flyers with a plus-nine in 21 games this season. Sean Couturier has four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Nicklas Backstrom leads the Capitals with 10 goals and has 29 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .875 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Michael Raffl: day to day (hand).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).