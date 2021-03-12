Columbus faces Dallas on 3-game slide

Dallas Stars (8-9-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-12-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus will try to break its three-game slide when the Blue Jackets take on Dallas.

The Blue Jackets are 10-12-6 against division opponents. Columbus ranks 10th in the Nhl with 29.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Stars are 8-9-5 in division play. Dallas averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Jamie Benn leads the team serving 21 total minutes.

In their last matchup on March 6, Dallas won 5-0. Roope Hintz recorded a team-high 2 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 10 goals and has 20 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has six goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

John Klingberg leads the Stars with 12 total assists and has 17 points. Joe Pavelski has four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Stars: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Stars: None listed.