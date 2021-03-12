Marner, Maple Leafs to host the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (16-8-2, second in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-7-2, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mitchell Marner leads Toronto into a matchup with Winnipeg. He currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 37 points, scoring 11 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 19-7-2 against the rest of their division. Toronto is second in the Nhl averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 21.

The Jets are 16-8-2 in division play. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Nhl recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 21 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 35 points. Marner has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with 13 goals and has 28 points. Paul Stastny has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.3 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).

Jets: None listed.