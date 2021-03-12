Tampa Bay plays Nashville, seeks 4th straight home win

Nashville Predators (11-15-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-5-2, second in the Central Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Nashville looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Lightning are 18-5-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has scored 91 goals and leads the Nhl averaging 3.6 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 12.

The Predators are 11-15-1 against opponents in the Central Division. Nashville averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

Tampa Bay beat Nashville 6-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 9. Stamkos scored two goals for the Lightning in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Cirelli leads the Lightning with a plus-10 in 19 games this season. Ondrej Palat has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 10 goals and has 27 points. Eeli Tolvanen has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

Predators: None listed.