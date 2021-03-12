Sports

New York faces New Jersey on 7-game win streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Islanders (17-6-4, first in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-12-3, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into a matchup against New Jersey as winners of seven games in a row.

The Devils have gone 8-12-3 against division opponents. New Jersey has given up 23 power-play goals, killing 67.1% of opponent chances.

The Islanders are 17-6-4 against division opponents. New York has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 82.5% of opponent opportunities.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha leads the Devils with 10 assists and has 16 points this season. P.K. Subban has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 12 goals and has 19 points. Brock Nelson has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Islanders: 9-0-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

