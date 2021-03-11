Sports

Banks Scores 20 to carry St. Peter’s over Rider 75-60

The Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

Daryl Banks III had a season-high 20 points as third-seeded Saint Peter’s defeated 11th-seeded Rider 75-60 in the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

KC Ndefo had 18 points and seven rebounds for St. Peter’s (14-10). Hassan Drame added 10 points.

Rodney Henderson Jr. and Dwight Murray Jr. had 15 points each for the Broncs (6-17).

The Peacocks will take on No. 7 seed Fairfield in a Friday semifinal.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Michigan St. ousts No. 9 Indiana from women’s tourney

March 11, 2021 7:38 PM

Pelicans & NBA Basketball

Warriors to use all-female broadcast crew for game against Bulls

Baseball

Here’s why Mets are being cautious with Dominic Smith in left field

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service