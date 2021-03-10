UNC meets ND in ACC tourney

Notre Dame (11-14, 8-11) vs. No. 6 seed North Carolina (16-9, 10-6)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Second Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and North Carolina are set to do battle in the second round of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 2, when Notre Dame made just two free throws on six attempts while the Tar Heels hit 10 of 14 en route to the one-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Juniors Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski have led the Fighting Irish. Hubb has averaged 14.6 points and six assists while Laszewski has recorded 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks. Bacot has averaged 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while Brooks has put up 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hubb has had his hand in 42 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Heels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Fighting Irish. North Carolina has 48 assists on 80 field goals (60 percent) over its past three outings while Notre Dame has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Notre Dame offense has turned the ball over on 15.5 percent of its possessions, the 19th-best mark in Division I. 21.2 percent of all North Carolina possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Tar Heels are ranked 285th, nationally).

