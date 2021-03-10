Sports

Bucks battle the Knicks in Eastern Conference showdown

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Knicks (19-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-14, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks have gone 12-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 1.9.

The Knicks are 13-10 in Eastern Conference play. New York averages 46.5 rebounds per game and is 3-12 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 130-110 on Dec. 27. Julius Randle scored 29 points to help lead New York to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Randle leads the Knicks averaging 23.2 points and collecting 11.0 rebounds. RJ Barrett is averaging 2.6 assists and 16.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 112.6 points, 49.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 45.7% shooting.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: Taj Gibson: day to day (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: out (hand), Derrick Rose: day to day (health and safety protocols).

