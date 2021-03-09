Beauvillier lifts Islanders past Bruins 2-1 in shootout

New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (18) shoots the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during the shootout period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Anthony Beauvillier scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.

Brock Nelson scored in regulation for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots as Barry Trotz became the third coach in NHL history to reach 1,700 games behind the bench. New York beat Boston for the fourth time in four meetings this season.

The Islanders also improved to 11-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum, remaining the league's only team without a regulation loss at home.

David Pastrnak scored for Boston, which lost its second straight and fell to 3-5-2 in its last 10 games. Jaroslav Halak finished with 26 saves.

Beauvillier beat Halak top shelf with a backhand in the third round of the tiebreaker. Varlamov then denied Brad Marchand to preserve the Islanders' first win in five games beyond regulation this season. Jordan Eberle scored for New York, and Pastrnak converted for Boston in the first round.

Both teams had opportunities in the 3-on-3 overtime. Beauvillier had a chance on a 2-on-1 with 2:12 left in the extra period, but Halak made a sprawling save. The Bruins went down the other end and Marchand's shot hit the post and went out of play 20 seconds later.

Nelson tied the score during an Islanders power play late in the second period. He got a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau and quickly put it past Halak from the inside edge of the left circle for his 10th with 3:42 left.

The Bruins outshot the Islanders 12-8 in the first, including an 8-0 edge during a two-minute stretch just past the midpoint of the period.

New York's Jordan Eberle hit a goal post with a shot nearly eight minutes in, and Boston's Nick Ritchie hit the right post with a one-timer from the right circle with 1:46 left.

With the Islanders' Anders Lee off for tripping late in the first, the Bruins took advantage. Varlamov was falling forward as Pastrnak fired a slap shot from the right point inside the post for his 11th with 28 seconds left. It was Pastrnak's 400th career point.

THE 1,700 CLUB

Scotty Bowman is the all-time leader with 2,141 games coached, and Florida coach Joel Quenneville is second with 1,721 after the Panthers' win Tuesday night.

Trotz coached 1,196 games with Nashville, 328 with Washington and now has 176 with the Islanders.

“It means that I'm old,” Trotz joked about his milestone. “I’ve worked for three outstanding general managers and to me, we’ve had a lot of victories between the (four) of us.”

LINEUP CHANGES

Boston scratched LW Jake DeBrusk, who totaled a goal and three assists over his previous 11 games. Sean Kuraly returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games. The Bruins were also without G Tuukka Rask, who didn't make the trip to New York. Brandon Carlo is week-to-week after taking a hard hit from Washington's Tom Wilson on Friday night.

The Islanders scratched LW Michael Dal Colle. Leo Komarov started in his place on the third line with Pageau and Oliver Wahlstrom.

POWER PLAYS

The Bruins were 0 for 12 on the power play over their previous six games. They finished 1 for 2 against the Islanders.

New York also went 1 for 2 after going 0 for 6 with the man advantage in its previous four games.

STREAK

Ryan Pulock played in his 221st consecutive game, taking sole possession of second place on the Islanders' list for defensemen. He was previously tied with Bryan McCabe. Pulock also moved into a tie with Richard Park for the 10th-longest streak overall in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday night to open a two-game set before a four-game trip.

Islanders: Host New Jersey on Thursday night to open a three-game series with the Devils, including two on the road.