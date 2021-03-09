Anaheim hosts Los Angeles after overtime win

Los Angeles Kings (10-8-6, sixth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-12-6, seventh in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Los Angeles Kings after the Ducks beat Los Angeles 6-5 in overtime.

The Ducks are 8-12-6 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is the last team in the NHL averaging just 3.5 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads the team with 12 total assists.

The Kings are 10-8-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 82.2% of opponent chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with a plus-six in 25 games this season. Rakell has five goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 22 total assists and has 28 points. Dustin Brown has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.

Kings: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: out (upper body).

Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).