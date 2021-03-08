AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins

A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans have traded offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in a move unloading their first-round draft pick after his rookie season.

The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the swap.

NFL.com first reported the trade, saying a swap of picks also is involved.

This deal caps a tenure in Tennessee that was filled with turmoil on and off the field for Wilson.

The Titans suspended Wilson for a game, then placed him on injured reserve/non-football illness list on Dec. 9 to deal with what general manager Jon Robinson called “personal issues.”

The Titans needed Wilson with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan tearing his right ACL and his replacement also wound up on injured reserve. Robinson said Feb. 16 that he hadn't spoken to Wilson since the tackle was placed on IR.