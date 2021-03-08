Oral Roberts, SD State meet in Summit League semis

Oral Roberts (14-10, 11-5) vs. No. 1 seed South Dakota State (16-6, 12-4)

Summit League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State is ready to face Oral Roberts with a spot in the Summit League championship game on the line. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 14, when the Jackrabbits shot 48.5 percent from the field while limiting Oral Roberts's shooters to just 35.3 percent en route to the 15-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: South Dakota State's Baylor Scheierman has averaged 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds while Douglas Wilson has put up 15.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Max Abmas has averaged 24.7 points while Kevin Obanor has put up 18.2 points and 9.8 rebounds.ACCURATE ABMAS: Abmas has connected on 44.7 percent of the 197 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 22 of 44 over the last five games. He's also converted 90.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Eagles. South Dakota State has 48 assists on 80 field goals (60 percent) over its previous three games while Oral Roberts has assists on 35 of 85 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 81.7 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 13th among Division I teams. The South Dakota State defense has allowed 72.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 227th overall).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25